The Vinton County Local Board of Education will not hold a regular board meeting in December.
The Tax Budget Hearing and Organizational/Regular Board Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at the Vinton County Education Office, 307 W. High St., Room 10, McArthur, Ohio. The Tax Budget Hearing will be held at 6:15 p.m. and the Organizational/Regular Board Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.
