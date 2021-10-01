The Vinton County Local School District is in the process of developing applications for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) IDEA B Special Education and ARP Special Education Preschool funds.

Section 2014(a) of the 2021 ARP provided IDEA Part B supplemental funding to assist in providing special education and related services to children with disabilities.

A public meeting will be held on Oct. 7 at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at the Vinton County Local School District Office to take public comments.

Questions and comments regarding the development of these plans may be made: by attending the meeting or contacting Larry Arthur, Special Education Supervisor, at the Vinton County Local District Office, 307 W. High St., McArthur, Ohio.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments