The Vinton County Local School District is in the process of developing applications for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) IDEA B Special Education and ARP Special Education Preschool funds.
Section 2014(a) of the 2021 ARP provided IDEA Part B supplemental funding to assist in providing special education and related services to children with disabilities.
A public meeting will be held on Oct. 7 at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at the Vinton County Local School District Office to take public comments.
Questions and comments regarding the development of these plans may be made: by attending the meeting or contacting Larry Arthur, Special Education Supervisor, at the Vinton County Local District Office, 307 W. High St., McArthur, Ohio.
