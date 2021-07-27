On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the staff of the Vinton County Local School District will welcome students grades 1-12 back to school.
To be eligible for preschool, the child must be 4 by Aug. 1, 2021. Enrollment for preschool will require the following documents: birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, proof of income, up-to-date physical, dental exam, and custody papers, if applicable.
The child must be 5 by Aug. 1, 2021 to enroll in kindergarten. The following documents are required for kindergarten enrollment: birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, up-to-date physical exam, and custody papers, if applicable.
All preschool students who are moving to kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year must turn in an updated physical form signed by a professional health care provider and an updated immunization record by the first day of school.
Kindergarten students and the preschool students coming on Tuesday/Thursday will begin school on Thursday, Aug. 19. Friday, Aug. 20 will be the first day for preschool students on the Wednesday/Friday schedule.
Parent Meetings
South Elementary School: Parent meetings will be held on Aug. 17. The first session will be held from 1:00-2:30 p.m. The second session will be from 3:30-5:00 p.m. Parents are welcome to attend at their convenience.
West Elementary School: Parent meetings will be held on Aug. 17. The first session will be held from 1:00-2:30 p.m. The second session will be from 3:30-5:00 p.m. Parents are welcome to attend at their convenience.
Central Elementary School: Parent meetings will be held on Aug. 17. The first session will be held from 1:00-2:30 p.m. The second session will be from 3:30-5:00 p.m. Parents are welcome to attend at their convenience.
Vinton County Middle School
Vinton County Middle School will host an open house on Aug. 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30. Orientation for 6th grade students will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30.
Parents with middle school students requiring special accommodations are encouraged to contact Jeremy Ward, middle school principal, in early August.
All 7th grade students must turn in an immunization form to the middle school verifying that they have had 1 dose of Tdap and 1 dose of meningococcal (meningitis) vaccine on the first day of school.
Vinton County High School
Open House will be held at Vinton County High School on Aug. 17. The first session will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30. The second session will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00. Parents are welcome to attend at their convenience. Orientation for new students and freshmen will begin at 3:30 p.m. and conclude at 4:30.
All 12th grade students must now have 2 doses of meningococcal (meningitis) vaccine administered. The second dose must be administered on or after the 16th birthday. If the first dose of meningococcal vaccine was administered after the 16th birthday, a second dose is not required. An updated immunization record must be brought to the high school the first day of school.
Vinton County Local School District Time Schedules:
Vinton County High School
Begin: 8:15 a.m. Dismissal: 3:30 p.m.
Vinton County Middle School
Begin: 8:15 a.m. Dismissal: 3:30 p.m.
West Elementary School
Begin: 7:45 a.m. Dismissal: 2:30 p.m.
South Elementary School
Begin: 7:45 a.m. Dismissal: 2:30 p.m.
Central Elementary School
Begin: 7:45 a.m. Dismissal: 2:30 p.m.
Students new to the district for the 2021-2022 school year must register as soon as possible at one of the following sites:
Vinton County High School (grades 9-12) 63910 U.S. Highway 50
McArthur, OH 45651
Phone: 740-596-5258
J.J. Milliken, Principal
Joshua Kirkpatrick, Assistant Principal
Vinton County Middle School (grades 6-7-8) 63780 Locker Plant Road
McArthur, OH 45651
Phone: 740-596-5243
Jeremy Ward, Principal
Sara Henneman, Assistant Principal
Central Elementary School (grades PK-5) 507 Jefferson Avenue
McArthur, OH 45651
Phone: 740-596-4386
Kimberly Arthur, Principal
South Elementary School (grades PK-5) 38234 State Route 93
Hamden, OH 45634
Phone: 740-384-2731
Miranda Smith, Principal
West Elementary School (grades PK-5) 57772 U.S. Highway 50
McArthur, OH 45651
Phone: 740-596-5236
Brian Thompson, Principal
Buckeye Hills Career Center
The career center will begin classes on Thursday, Aug. 12, for sophomores and juniors only. The first day for all students at Buckeye Hills will be Friday, Aug. 13. Contact the Vinton County Local Schools’ Transportation Department at 740-596-4029 for time schedules.
Parents should receive information regarding changes in regular bus routes within the Vinton County Local School District from their child’s bus driver. Parents who have additional questions or concerns should contact Mike Ogier, Transportation Coordinator, at 740-596-4029 or the Superintendent of Schools’ Office at 740-596-5218.
Parking, drop-off, and meals
For the 2021-2022 school year, students dropped off and picked up at Vinton County High School will continue to use the bottom lot in the student parking areas closest to the football field. Students will no longer be dropped off or picked up in front of the high school building. The bottom lot by the football field will be gated off from the student parking area and signs will mark entrance and exit. Upon entering the lot, there will be marked lanes to follow, and no cars should park in a manner that blocks any of these lanes. Upon exiting the parking lot, vehicles will be required to turn right only toward McArthur. There are signs posted to follow. Also, there are to be no vehicles entering the bus loop between the high school and middle school. School personnel will be available to help guide you through this process.
Students will not be permitted to park in the bottom lot at any time during the day. Assigned parking will be in the upper two lots in the student parking area. No cars will be permitted to park in the lower lot between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. or between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. These changes have been made with safety in mind and to help reduce traffic congestion. Please be patient and help us to make this a successful transition.
Students may be dropped off at 8:05 a.m., and the building doors will open at 8:15. Students entering the building after the 8:20 a.m. bell will be considered late for school. Breakfast will be served in the cafeteria at VCHS as students enter the building in the morning.
All students in grades preschool through twelve will be entitled to a free lunch as well as free breakfast during the 2021-2022 school year. All students are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and eat free breakfast and free lunch every day.
Middle school students should not be dropped off before 8:05 a.m. when the building opens. There is no parking in the drop off area, those needing to park must use designated spaces to allow traffic to flow. Breakfast will be served in the school cafeteria from 8:05 to 8:25 a.m.
Elementary students wishing to eat breakfast must be at school when the doors open. Breakfast will not be served to students arriving late unless there is a bus problem. Walkers and car-riders must be at school on time in order to take advantage of breakfast.
Students that are tardy will be expected to eat breakfast at home.
- Student lunch, preschool through Grade 5: Free to all students
- Student lunch, Grades 6-8: Free to all students
- Student lunch, Grades 9-12: Free to all students
- Extra milk: 40 cents
- Adult lunch: $3.75
- Adult breakfast: $1
Students packing their lunch will pay 40 cents for milk.
In order for students to be considered for the instructional fee waiver, a completed instructional fee waiver form must be returned to your child’s school.
The Student-Parent Handbook for the 2021-2022 school year will be available on the schools’ web site. Parents may also request a hard copy of the handbook at their child’s school.
Online Learning
The VCLSD will offer an Online Learning Academy for the 2021-2022 School year for students in Grades 3 through 12. A second round of applications will be accepted July 26 through July 30. All applications will be reviewed by the committee, and you will be notified by mail of the committee’s decision.
Please keep in mind, the goal of this academy is to serve those students who may have significant health impairment, a unique family situation or for those students where an online format is more appropriate. Please download, print and complete the application on our website and return to Teresa Snider at Vinton County Local School District, 307 West High Street, McArthur, Ohio 45651. You may also send a signed, scanned copy to teresa.snider@vc-k12.us
