McARTHUR — Vinton County has funds available to assist eligible families to spay or neuter dogs. The county has successfully secured grants from the Ohio Pet Fund, and some funds remain available. The Ohio Pet Fund is a non-profit supported by the purchase of PetsOhio vehicle license plates.
With proper documentation, low income families can qualify for the assistance. However, eligibility is not limited to low income families. Anyone receiving VA benefits automatically qualifies, as does anyone adopting from a non-profit shelter. Most importantly, anyone adopting from the Vinton County Dog Shelter can have adoption fees reduced with the PetsOhio funding.
If you have a pet that needs spaying or neutering, please contact the Dog Shelter at 596-9285 or the Development Department at 596-3529.
