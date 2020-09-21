The Vinton County Republican Party will be opening up their headquarters, located at 121 East Main St. in McArthur on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. The grand opening will be held on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

