The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Vinton County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Click on the project to see its location at OHGO.com.

State Route 356 tree trimming — A tree trimming project is taking place on S.R. 356, between U.S. 50 and the Athens County line. The road is closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: April 1, 2022

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments