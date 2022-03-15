The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Vinton County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Click on the project to see its location at OHGO.com.
State Route 356 tree trimming — A tree trimming project is taking place on S.R. 356, between U.S. 50 and the Athens County line. The road is closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: April 1, 2022
