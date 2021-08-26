WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Vires Road (Township Road 729) in Washington Township will be closed starting on Monday, Aug. 30, for a bridge replacement project. The closing is approximately seven tenths of a mile west of State Route 683 and should last approximately two weeks depending on the weather.

