JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) would like to make an appointment with you and your family to visit your home and immunize all of you against COVID-19. The health department will give you whichever brand of vaccine you prefer: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. There will be no charge out of pocket for this service regardless of if you have health insurance or not. Call the JCHD at 740-286-5094 and give us your name, address, and phone number, and they will make an appointment with you to visit your home and immunize anyone who would like to be.

