JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) would like to make an appointment with you and your family to visit your home and immunize all of you against COVID-19. The health department will give you whichever brand of vaccine you prefer: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. There will be no charge out of pocket for this service regardless of if you have health insurance or not. Call the JCHD at 740-286-5094 and give us your name, address, and phone number, and they will make an appointment with you to visit your home and immunize anyone who would like to be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.