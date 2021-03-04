WELLSTON — The Wellston City Schools Board of Education will meet for a special board meeting on Friday, March 5, at 5 p.m. The meeting will take place at the WCS Administration Office, located at 1 East Broadway in Wellston. There will be an executive session for the purpose of discussing employment of personnel/contracts, and compensation of employees required to be kept confidential by federal law or rules or state statutes as per ORC 121.22, with no action to follow.
