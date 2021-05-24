The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

For the week of May 24:

S.R. 279 Culvert Replacements – S.R. 279 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between Slab Hill Road and Jim Reese Road starting May 18. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: May 31 by 3:30 p.m.

S.R. 139 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 139 will be closed between S.R. 279 and Bucklick Creek Road starting June 1. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 139, S.R. 279, and S.R. 93. Estimated completion: Summer 2021

For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

