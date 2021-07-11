The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

For the week of July 12:

NEW: State Route 279 Culvert Replacement – State Route 279 will be closed for five days between Flatwoods Road and James Emory Road starting July 12. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 32, State Route 35 and State Route 93. Estimated completion: July 16 by 3:30 p.m.

For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

