The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
For the week of June 21:
S.R. 776 Pavement Repairs – S.R. 776 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday between the Pike County line and the City of Jackson. Estimated Completion: June 28
S.R. 139 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 139 will be closed between S.R. 279 and Bucklick Creek Road. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 139, S.R. 279, and S.R. 93. Estimated completion: Summer 2021
For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.
