The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
For the week of Aug. 23:
State Route 139 Tree Trimming – State Route 139 will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for ten days between Kenro Road near Minford in Scioto County and State Route 32 in Jackson County starting Aug. 18. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 335 to State Route 32. There will be no restrictions outside of working hours. Estimated completion: Aug. 31 by 5 p.m.
City of Jackson State Route 93/State Route 139 Resurfacing — Starting Aug. 23, there will be overnight lane closures in the City of Jackson for a resurfacing project on State Route 93 and State Route 139. Lane restrictions will occur nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with traffic maintained using flaggers.
- State Route 93: Between Four Mile Road and State Route 32
- State Route 139: Between Jackson High School and Broadway Street
Estimated completion: Fall 2021
For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.
