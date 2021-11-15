The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
For the week of Nov. 14:
City of Jackson State Route 93/State Route 139 Resurfacing Project – Principal construction on this project has been completed, and all lanes are open to traffic. Remaining work includes drainage structures. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
For more information contact, District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.