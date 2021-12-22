The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

For the week of Dec. 19:

City of Jackson State Route 93/State Route 139 Resurfacing Project – Principal construction on this project has been completed, and all lanes are open to traffic. Remaining work includes drainage structures. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Winter 2021

For more information contact, District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

