The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

For the week of Sept. 20:

City of Jackson State Route 93/State Route 139 Resurfacing — Starting Aug. 29, there will be overnight lane closures in the City of Jackson for a resurfacing project on State Route 93 and State Route 139. Lane restrictions will occur nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with traffic maintained using flaggers.

  • State Route 93: Between Four Mile Road and State Route 32
  • State Route 139: Between Jackson High School and Broadway Street

Estimated completion: Fall 2021

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834

