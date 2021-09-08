The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

For the week of Sept. 6:

State Route 124 Tree Trimming – State Route 124 will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for two days between Mowhawk Coal Road and the Vinton County line starting Sept. 9. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 160 to S.R. 32. There will be no restrictions outside of working hours. Estimated completion: Sept. 10 by 5 p.m.

State Route 139 Tree Trimming – State Route 139 will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for ten days between Kenro Road near Minford in Scioto County and State Route 32 in Jackson County starting August 18. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 335 to State Route 32. There will be no restrictions outside of working hours. Estimated completion: Sept. 8 by 5 p.m.

City of Jackson State Route 93/State Route 139 Resurfacing — Starting Aug. 29, there will be overnight lane closures in the City of Jackson for a resurfacing project on State Route 93 and State Route 139. Lane restrictions will occur nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with traffic maintained using flaggers.

  • State Route 93: Between Four Mile Road and State Route 32
  • State Route 139: Between Jackson High
  • School and Broadway Street

Estimated completion: Fall 2021

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834

