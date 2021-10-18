The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

For the week of Oct. 18:

State Route 327 Slide Repair Project - State Route 327 will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for five days between the Loop Road intersections starting Oct. 18. During periods of closure, traffic will be detoured via State Route 93, State Route 683, and U.S. 50. Estimated completion: Oct. 22 by 5 p.m.

City of Jackson State Route 93/State Route 139 Resurfacing – Principal construction on this project has been completed. Remaining work includes drainage structures. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2021

For more information contact, District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

