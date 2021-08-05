One lane of SR 677 is closed between U.S. 50 and Infirmary Road (Township Road 14) for a culvert replacement project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. The estimated date of completion is Sept. 30, 2021
