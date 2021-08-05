One lane of SR 677 is closed between U.S. 50 and Infirmary Road (Township Road 14) for a culvert replacement project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. The estimated date of completion is Sept. 30, 2021

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments