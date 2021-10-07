The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Vinton County. All outlined work is weather permitting. 

State Route 356 tree trimming — A tree trimming project begins on Oct. 11 on State Route 356, between U.S. 50 and the Athens County line. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The estimated completion date is Oct. 29.

