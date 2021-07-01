WELLSTON — The City of Wellston in preparation for the upcoming "Celebration of Our Nation" on Saturday, July 3, has announced some street closures.
The following streets will be closed at the following times:
On Friday, July 2, at about 2 p.m., Railroad Avenue will be closed between Broadway and 2nd Streets. 1st Street will also be closed 1/2 of a block East of Railroad Avenue, up to the alley behind Viva Jalisco. These streets will remain closed until the completion of the event on Saturday night.
On Saturday, July 3, at about 10 a.m., 1/2 of a block from 2nd Street between the Railroad Tracks at Railroad Avenue to the Alley behind Milton Bank (1/2 block east of Railroad Avenue) will be closed for activities. This will remain closed until the event is over.
On Saturday, residents will need to plan alternate routes to get to Piggly Wiggly, Fruth Pharmacy, Family Dollar, etc., as you will not be able to access these places from East 2nd Street.
Avoid these areas when driving if you can, and if you can't, please drive safely. Additionally, please refrain from parking in these areas prior to the streets being closed.
On Saturday, do not park in the old Kuppenheimer / Chocolate Factory parking lot, as this area is designated as the site for a car show on Saturday.
