WELLSTON — The Wellston City Council meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, has been canceled due to issues related to COVID-19. The next regular scheduled meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Wellston City Building. Meeting are open to the public.

