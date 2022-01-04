WELLSTON — The Wellston City Council meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, has been canceled due to issues related to COVID-19. The next regular scheduled meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Wellston City Building. Meeting are open to the public.
Wellston City Council cancels first meeting of new year
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.