WELLSTON — The Wellston City Council meeting that was scheduled for this evening, Thursday, Feb. 3, has been postponed. The meeting was postponed due to the pending inclement weather involving freezing rain/icing. The next meeting is set for Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Wellston City Council Chambers in the Wellston City Building on the second floor. Side note: The Wellston City Building will be closing at noon today, Thursday, Feb.3.
