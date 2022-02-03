WELLSTON — The Wellston City Council meeting that was scheduled for this evening, Thursday, Feb. 3, has been postponed. The meeting was postponed due to the pending inclement weather involving freezing rain/icing. The next meeting is set for Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Wellston City Council Chambers in the Wellston City Building on the second floor. Side note: The Wellston City Building will be closing at noon today, Thursday, Feb.3.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments