WELLSTON — Wellston City Council will reopen to the public on Thursday, April 1. Those wanting to attend should be aware that there will be limited seating, and masks will be required. The Wellston City Council meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Wellston City Building.

