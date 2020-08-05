WELLSTON — Wellston City Council President Connie Pelletier has announced that their meetings will be closed to the public again in light of the increase of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
Pelletier explained that the meetings will not be open to the public, however, they will be “live” on Facebook for the public to view.
Only elected officials will be allowed to attend. Council members will also have the option of joining the meeting via a phone conference call if they prefer. The elected officials attending will be seated six feet apart, will wear a mask until seated, and also upon leaving, and anytime they are out of their seat for any reason.
The media is allowed as long as they adhere to the same requests stated above.
Wellston City Council meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the Wellston City Building.
