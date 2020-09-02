WELLSTON — Wellston City Council President Connie Pelletier has announced that their meetings will remain closed to the public in light of the increase of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
Pelletier explained that the meetings will not be open to the public, however, they will be aired “live” on the Facebook page “Wellston City Council Updates” for the public to view.
Contact emails for all elected officials are listed below:
- Connie Pelletier, President of Council, cpelletier@cityofwellston.org
- D. Keith Woolum, 1st Ward Council, k
- woolum@cityofwellston.org
- David McWilliams, 2nd Ward Council, dmcwilliams@cityofwellston.org
- Rick Hudson, 3rd Ward Council, rhudson@cityofwellston.org
- Anthony Brenner, 4th Ward
- Council, abrenner@cityofwellston.org
- Tom Clark, Council-at-Large, tclark@cityofwellston.org
- Roaby Browning, Council-at-Large, rbro
- wning@cityofwellston.org
- Fred Duby, Council-at-Large, fduby@cityofwellston.org
The public can also call the Mayor’s Office and comments will be passed along to the Council President.
Wellston City Council meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the Wellston City Building. However, meetings will be closed to the public until further notice.
