WELLSTON — Wellston City Council President Connie Pelletier has announced that their meetings will remain closed to the public in light of the increase of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.

Pelletier explained that the meetings will not be open to the public, however, they will be aired “live” on the Facebook page “Wellston City Council Updates” for the public to view.

Contact emails for all elected officials are listed below:

The public can also call the Mayor’s Office and comments will be passed along to the Council President.

Wellston City Council meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the Wellston City Building. However, meetings will be closed to the public until further notice.

