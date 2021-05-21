WELLSTON — The Wellston City School District Board of Education will meet for a special board meeting on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. The following are anticipated agenda items: approve 5-year forecast, employment of personnel, approve resignations, and advertise for bids.

