WELLSTON — The Wellston City Schools Board of Education will meet for a special board meeting on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place at Wellston High School. The following are anticipated agenda items: employment of personnel, accept retirement/resignation notifications, and executive session for the purpose of discussing employment of personnel/contracts, and compensation of employees to be kept confidential with no action to follow.

