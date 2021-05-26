WELLSTON — Wellston Planning Committee Chairman Fred Duby has scheduled a meeting of the Wellston Planning Committee, which will be held Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. in Wellston City Council Chambers. Topics of discussion will include livestock within the city limits. This meeting is open to the public.

