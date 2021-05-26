WELLSTON — The City of Wellston will be performing street sweeping in the downtown district on Thursday, May 27, from 5-7 a.m. In order to facilitate this endeavor, parking will be prohibited between the hours of 5-7 a.m. All violators will be fined and possibly towed. The city would like to thank residents for your advanced participation in order for the city to prepare for the upcoming Memorial Day festivities.

