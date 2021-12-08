WELLSTON — The City of Wellston Public Service Committee will meet on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss amending relevant sections of Chapter 153 of the Wellston Code: more specifically, manufactured homes within the city limits. This meeting is open to the public and will be held in the Wellston City Council Chambers (second floor of the Wellston City Building). The Public Service Committee consists of Fred Duby, Roaby Browning and Mattison Vance.

