WELLSTON — The Wellston City School District Board of Education will meet for a special board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Wellston City Schools Administration Office. The purpose of the meeting is an executive session to discuss employment of personnel/contracts, and compensation of employees to be kept confidential, with no action to follow.

