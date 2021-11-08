WELLSTON — The City of Wellston will be testing fire hydrants during the month of November. Water discoloration is possible during this time. Use caution when doing laundry, cooking and using water for consumption. Allow water to run until clear before attempting to use it; although discoloration should be minimal.
