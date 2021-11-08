WELLSTON — The City of Wellston will be testing fire hydrants during the month of November. Water discoloration is possible during this time. Use caution when doing laundry, cooking and using water for consumption. Allow water to run until clear before attempting to use it; although discoloration should be minimal.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments