WELLSTON — The City of Wellston’s Zoning Board has canceled its meeting for the month of January. The public meetings are held monthly on the second Wednesday of every month at 4 p.m. This meeting is held on the second floor of the Wellston City Building in the Wellston City Council Chambers. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.