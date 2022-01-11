WELLSTON — The City of Wellston’s Zoning Board has canceled its meeting for the month of January. The public meetings are held monthly on the second Wednesday of every month at 4 p.m. This meeting is held on the second floor of the Wellston City Building in the Wellston City Council Chambers. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m.

