WELLSTON — The Wellston City Council's Health and Safety Committee will host its first meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, Feb. 1 beginning at 5 p.m. The first matter of business will be to discuss traffic lights; the second will be mobile homes. This meeting is open to the public and will be held in Wellston City Council Chambers (2nd floor of the City Building).

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments