WELLSTON — The Wellston City Council's Health and Safety Committee will host its first meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, Feb. 1 beginning at 5 p.m. The first matter of business will be to discuss traffic lights; the second will be mobile homes. This meeting is open to the public and will be held in Wellston City Council Chambers (2nd floor of the City Building).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.