The National Weather Service has placed an elevated risk of wildfire warning on Vinton County for this afternoon until early evening. The combination of low humidity, strong winds, and higher than normal temperatures contributes to the risk of wildfires. 

It is advised to not have open flames present during this time including bonfires. Extra caution should be used while operating machinery that could cause sparks.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments