128978162_10158827729820758_2232807918026228705_o.jpg

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Jackson, and Vinton Counties.

The advisory is in effect from from 4 p.m. (Nov. 30) this afternoon until noon Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Meteorologists are predicting snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in portions of southeast Ohio. Isolated areas may receive upwards of 4 inches.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments