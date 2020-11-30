The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Jackson, and Vinton Counties.
The advisory is in effect from from 4 p.m. (Nov. 30) this afternoon until noon Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Meteorologists are predicting snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in portions of southeast Ohio. Isolated areas may receive upwards of 4 inches.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
