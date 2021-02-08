A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Southeast Ohio, including Vinton and Jackson Counties, until 11 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 9.
Meteorologists expect anywhere from one to three inches of snow. Roads can be slippery and the morning work commute can be impacted. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for their travels and exercise caution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.