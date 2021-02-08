A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Southeast Ohio, including Vinton and Jackson Counties, until 11 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 9.

Meteorologists expect anywhere from one to three inches of snow. Roads can be slippery and the morning work commute can be impacted. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for their travels and exercise caution.

