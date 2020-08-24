FRANKLIN FURNACE — A group of young Jackson adults avoided injuries in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on Friday, but an Ironton man died as a result of the crash and a Frankin Furnace woman was severely injured.

The crash reportedly occurred on US Route 52, near the Scioto-Lawrence County line. Dead is Jon R. Miller, 50, of Ironton.

At approximately 9:47 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of a multiple vehicle crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, a 1997 Honda Civic, driven by Miller, was heading southbound in the northbound lanes. Brice D. Graham, 19, of Jackson, along with four passengers — Mason L. Sheets, 18, Griffin B. Brown, 18, Taylor L. Evans, 18, and Charles T. Ruckel, 18 — were traveling northbound in a 2018 Toyota Camry.

Also traveling northbound was a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander, being operated by Stacey L. Fairchild, 49, of Franklin Furnace.

The Patrol reported that Graham swerved to avoid a head-on collision with Miller. However, Miller ended up sideswiping Graham. Miller continued by striking Fairchild head-on.

Miller was pronounced deceased at the scene. Graham and his additional occupants claimed no injuries, while Fairchild sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by Air Evac to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation to determine whether alcohol and or drugs were a factor in the crash.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

