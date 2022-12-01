NJ Kight Ushers in New Era For Vikings

MCARTHUR – With NJ Kight as head coach, a new era has begun for the Vikings’ boys’ basketball team.
“My favorite thing about coaching is just being a part of a team. I’ve always thought that if everyone goes into it with the right attitude, there’s nothing better than being part of a team,” Kight said. “Plus. I’m pretty competitive by nature, so I enjoy the competitiveness of it as well.
Kight takes the reins from longtime Vikings’ coach Matt Combs who has been in command of Vinton County boys’ basketball for over two decades. Since taking the helm in 1999, Combs helped Vinton County to 12 Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio titles and three district titles. He was also named the AP State Co-Division II Coach of the Year following the 2016-17 season, during which Vinton County went 27-3 and advanced to the regional finals for the first time in school history.
Combs finished his tenure on a high note by winning a share of the 2022 TVC title. Under his tutelage, the Vikings had 21 consecutive winning seasons.
In 2018, Combs was inducted into the Vinton County Athletics Hall of Fame.
Combs left Vinton County to become an assistant principal and athletic director at Unioto.
Kight has been Combs longtime assistant coach.
“Obviously, it’s going to be a big change for everyone,” said Kight, who is in his first season as athletic director. “It will be a change for me stepping into a bigger role. It’s a different voice for the players to adjust to. Plus, it’s a change for the community. Combs was such a big part of the fabric of this place. So it will definitely be bizarre for them as well. I can barely remember a time when Combs wasn’t the coach here.”
Kight said he learned many lessons from Combs.
“I learned a ton from Combs. Combs was always great to coach with. Plus, he’s still great now,” he said. “I talk to Combs pretty often. He’s still giving advice and trying to help us out as much as he can. I feel a lot more confident stepping into this role because I feel that coaching with him for the last 11 years has helped prepare me.”
Kight, 42, grew up in Jackson but has spent almost half of his life serving the Vinton County school system. He has been coaching for 20 years, which includes five years at Jackson as a junior high and JV coach. A popular teacher, Kight taught math for 18 years in Vikings’ country.
“My approach to coaching is pretty laid back,” said Kight, who is in 15th year coaching Vikings’ basketball. “I’m not much of a yeller. It will happen from time to time, but I try to teach a lot while I’m coaching. Plus, I’m pretty energetic. So I hope that rubs off on the kids as well.”
Since Kight is no stranger to the b-ball courts, the Courier had to ask if he was ever able to dunk a basketball.
“I’m 5’11” and relatively unathletic. So I have never come remotely close to dunking a basketball,” he joked.
Vikings have a strong team this season.
“We have 3 players on our team who played varsity minutes for us last year. Those guys are Ashton Allman, Jack Davidson, and Bradyn Cain,” Kight said. “We also have Garrett Brown, who has a couple of years of varsity experience. We are hoping those guys can lead the way for us this season. We also really like our depth that we have with Cobra Sharp, Owen Hire, Matt Hembree, Parker Shonborn, and Ashton Tritipo. Plus, we have a few other guys who could work their way into our rotation.”
Tri-Valley Conference is expected to be very competitive this season.
“Our league will be pretty competitive this season with Alexander, Wellston, and Meigs all being capable of having really good seasons. Plus, our non league schedule is really tough this year,” Kight said. “We play a lot of difficult games in the non league against Division 1 and 2 teams like Washington Courthouse, Zane Trace, Jackson, Chillicothe, Marietta, and McClain. Plus, we play some really good smaller teams like Fed Hock, Oak Hill, and New Hope.”
Any successful coach sets goals for the season.
“I think every coach has goals of winning their league and a sectional,” Kight said. “Plus, we want to be in the mix for a district title. We just want to get better as the season goes on and hopefully we are playing our best basketball when the tournament rolls around.”
Vikings fell to Washington Courthouse 69-60 in the season opener last week, but rebounded Tuesday against Zane Trace with a nail biting win 59-56. Vikings’ next game will be played at home against Alexander at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
“Obviously, Alexander is a really tough way to start the league season for us. We tied for league with them last year,” Kight said. “They return the league MVP from last season in Kyler D’Augustino. He is a handful. We know we won’t be able to shut him down. We are just going to try to make things as difficult for him as possible. Plus, Spartans’ coach Jeff Skinner does a great job there. He has been great at each of his coaching stops. He was actually my assistant varsity coach my senior year of high school. So I think the world of coach Skinner and we are looking forward to the challenge next Friday.”
