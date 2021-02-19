Albert Huse Betts, 85, of McArthur, formerly of Circleville, was born on September 21,1935 in Saltcreek Township. He was the son of Almira Cleo Butcher and Edward Harland Betts. Albert had fond memories of lettering in track and a school trip to New York City before graduating from Saltcreek High School.
In 1955 he married Marylou McCain and moved to Circleville. He worked for Lancaster Lens and B.F.Goodrich before finding a job with General Electric. Albert would devote forty-one years to GE. During this time, he won many bowling trophies.
Albert’s love for hunting and fishing inspired him to spend weekends in McArthur where he gradually built and later enlarged a cabin. He participated in many shooting matches especially with his brother-in-law Melvin Hunter. Albert and Marylou loved flea markets and the Johnstown Traders’ Day.
After he retired from GE, Albert and Marylou moved to McArthur. He loved living in the country. Albert was always active gardening, working on vehicles, and fixing things.
He is survived by his two sons Tony Betts (Vicki), Kaplan, Louisiana and Timy Betts, Zaleski, Ohio. Five grandchildren Marcus Betts (Destiny) Tomball, Texas; Melissa Betts, Lafayette, Louisiana; Alisha Hale (Arthur) London, Ohio; Brent Betts, Circleville, Ohio; and Sara Beth Betts, McArthur, Ohio; a sister Jane Hunter, McArthur, Ohio; and a brother Lester Betts (Helen), Lucasville, Ohio. He was also proud of his nine great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Violet Baker; and other family members.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Danny Minton officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of your choice.
