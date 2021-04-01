Alice Fay Seely, age 85, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.
She was born February 12, 1936 in Boyd Co., KY, the daughter of Charlie and Julia (Miller) Daniels.
Alice was a homemaker, a concerned citizen for the disabled community and member of the Free Holiness Mission Church in Chillicothe.
She was an ordained minister, taught Sunday school for many years, she enjoyed sewing quilts and singing.
She is survived by one daughter, Raegina (Robert) Currier of Chillicothe; four sons, Thomas David (Linda) Fout, Jr. of McArthur, Timothy Dale (Marta) Fout of Wellston, Teddy Doyle (Angela) Fout of Ray, OH and Tony D-Wayne (Kimberly) McCloud of Greenfield; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; one brother, Arthur Ray (Louise) Daniels of Ray, OH; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Cinda Fout; father of her children, Thomas Fout, Sr.; husband, Lloyd McCloud; husband, Richard Paul Seely; one sister; six brothers; and both parents.
Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, April 1, at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor David Welch officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
