Allen Winn Smith, 44, Wilkesville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home. He was born in Massilon, Ohio to Allen Lee and Vicki Edinger Smith, Langsville, Ohio who survive. Allen was formerly employed by Montgomery Trailer Sales, Langsville, Ohio; Austin Powder, McArthur, Ohio, Mead Paper, Chillicothe, Ohio and Double M. Construction, Jackson, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Allen is survived by his loving wife of twenty-five years, Vanessa Smith; sons, Justin Allen Smith, Matthew Smith and Joseph “Joey” Smith, all of Wilkesville, Ohio and beloved dog, Hank; Peggy (Steven) Swaim, Chillicothe, Ohio; father-in-law,, Bill (Liz) Harless, Wilkesville, Ohio; brother-in-law, Billy (Sandy) Harless, Harrisonville, Ohio; sister-in-law, Heather Harless, Langsville, Ohio; special nephews, Jacob Lambert, Pageville, Ohio and Zach Wheeler, Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Larry and Linda Montgomery, Langsville, Ohio of who he thought of as his second parents; in addition to various other family members.
Allen was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Winfield and Betty Smith; maternal grandfather, Joseph Edinger; mother-in-law, Anita Harless, uncles: Edwin “Eddie” Smith, Dale Smith and David “Scotty” Smith; aunts, Jeanie Sardin (Smith) and Allie Davis (Smith).
Funeral service will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow at Castor Cemetery, Albany, Ohio. Family and friends may call on the family at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. to the time of service.
PLEASE NOTE: To respect the safety of the family and in accordance with CDC Regulations and current COVID-19 Pandemic Protocol, face coverings are required, and social distancing is requested in the funeral home during visitation hours. We respectfully ask that visitors not linger during the visitation hours. We and the family thank you for this consideration.
Online registry is available via www.mccoymoore.com
