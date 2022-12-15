Alma C. Peoples

Wellston - Alma C. Peoples, 84, longtime McArthur resident, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Jenkins Care in Wellston. Alma was born on February 2, 1938, in Vinton County, the daughter of the late Walter and Maudie (Zorns) Cartee. She was the widow of the late Rodney O. Peoples.

To plant a tree in memory of Alma Peoples as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

