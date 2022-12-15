Wellston - Alma C. Peoples, 84, longtime McArthur resident, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Jenkins Care in Wellston. Alma was born on February 2, 1938, in Vinton County, the daughter of the late Walter and Maudie (Zorns) Cartee. She was the widow of the late Rodney O. Peoples.
Alma C. Peoples, daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Alma expressed and infused unconditional love into everything she touched. Love expressed in her green thumb which yielded her beautiful gardens, Love expressed in her music when humming Don WIlliams songs in whatever household chore she may set task to, Love expressed in and with her children sometimes hard love but deep love expressed through a loving touch, a word or two, a big hug and a warm smile. Love expressed to her grandchildren in play, a lifeguard, pirate, cowgirl, horse, cop or robber, military commander, nature walk guide, and just an all round fantastic playmate. Alma's person is held in how much she loved her God, church and her family. The world has lost a rare jewel, a glimmering light, God has gained a very special person. Alma's legacy will live on through the love she has expressed and taught her family. She will be greatly missed.
Alma is survived by her son, Rodney C. (Susana) Peoples of Jackson, California; daughters, Linda C. Pridemore of Richmond, Virginia and Krystal (Gary) McCathren of McArthur; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and sisters, Marcella Lafferty of McArthur, Leona Maynard of Hamden, Minnie Collins of McArthur, and Garnet Daft of McArthur.
In addition to her parents and husband, Alma was preceded in death by her son, Robert A. Peoples; son-in-law, David Pridemore; brother, Garold Cartee; and sisters, Jean Cartee, Thelma Adams, Louise Rutter, Vivian Yates, Della Alean Cartee, Flossie Imogene Cartee, and Lillian Argretta Cartee.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Michael Peoples officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may visit from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in memory of Alma to the McArthur Church of the Nazarene, PO Box 488, McArthur, Ohio 45651.
