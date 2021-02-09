Alyce Catherine Waldron Seitz, 87, of McArthur, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, where she had been for two weeks after having multiple fractures from a fall. She was born August 8, 1933, in Vinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late James S. and Eula Ward Waldron. Alyce married the love of her life, the late Omer Colvin Seitz on July 8, 1950, in McArthur, Ohio.
Alyce retired from the Vinton County Prosecutor’s office after a 30-year career, including working in Vinton County Court and Vinton County Common Pleas Court. She was greatly loved by everyone in the Courthouse and many attorneys and judges credit her for giving them guidance with their duties.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Cecil and Pam (James) Satory; sons, Steve (Tonette) Seitz and Alan (Kim) Seitz; grandchildren, Julie (Scott) Bowser, Ashley (Rich) South, Scott Murray and fiancée, Mikka George, Adam Seitz and Chloe Seitz; great grandchildren, Reid Bowser, Grant Bowser, Annabelle South and Adelyn South and her two very dear friends, Wavalene Cecil and Gladys Patton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of almost 58 years in 2008, her sister, Helen Pierce and brother-in-law, Rev. Kenny Pierce, brothers, Lewis Waldron and James Waldron, an infant brother and her grandson, Ryan Seitz.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021, in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with James Satory officiating. No visitation will be held.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Alyce Seitz to the Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library, 120 N. Market St., McArthur, Ohio 45651 or to the charity of your choice.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.