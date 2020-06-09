VIRGINIA BEACH — Barry Allan Metzler, 71, of Logan, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 12, at Kempsville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Barry’s cremains will be laid to rest at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Mark E. Barrell officiating.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home in Logan. Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.