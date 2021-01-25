Bertha Jane Williams, 75, of Ray, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home. She was born on June 12, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Nathan and Hazel (Brofford) Arnold. Bertha was A 1963 graduate of Pomeroy High School and retired as an administrative assistant from the Vinton County Heath Department after 22 years of service.
A Christian by faith, Bertha was saved on October 18, 1964. She was baptized with the gift of the Holy Ghost on October 27, 1964 and joined the Chester Church of God on December 13, 1964. Bertha later went on to be a licensed minister with the Church of God, Cleveland TN., for over 30 years. She enjoyed studying her Bible, reading, fishing, flower gardening, and traveling. She was very dedicated to her husband, children, grandchildren, and to those she pastored over the years. Her true passions in life were her family and ministry. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her loving family: Husband, Patrick E. Williams, whom she married on June 22, 1963; son, David (Carol) Williams; daughters, Julie (Jeff) Black and Ladonya (David) Brady; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lester (Lois) Arnold and Nathan (Sheila) Arnold; sister, Evaline (Ronald) McNally; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her brother, Walter D. Arnold; and half-sister, Maybelle Devere.
A funeral service celebrating Bertha’s life will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, with Pastor Randall Barr officiating. Burial will follow in Horner Hill Cemetery, Meigs County.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family or to view Bertha’s online video tribute.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Williams Family.
