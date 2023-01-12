London - Billy Junior Simmonds, 87, of London, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in his residence.
Born August 4, 1935, in Oak Hill, Ohio, he was a son of step-father Walker Johnson and Mary Elizabeth (Fulk).
Billy had worked for himself over 45 years as a small business owner before retiring in 1995. He also attended First Baptist Church of Hilliard.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years Julia Dean (Shifflet) Simmonds of London; daughters Beth (David) Cosgrove of London, Lori Evans of Jackson, son Mike (Tammy) Simmonds of Florida; grandchildren Stephanie Cosgrove of Hilliard, Josh Cosgrove (Nina Wenner) of London, DJ (Amber) Cosgrove of Fort Collins, Colorado, Desiree (Steve) Swisher of Jackson, Zack Wills of Jackson, and Josh Simmonds of Jackson; and many great-grandchildren.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, and grandchildren Ryan and Billy Simmonds.
Billy loved fedoras, the color red, fishing, counting hawks, and most of all, a good deal. He is already missed by so many.
Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Monroe Hollow Cemetery, 98 Monroe Cemetery Road, Oak Hill, Ohio 45656.
The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, Ohio 43140, where condolences are encouraged to be shared online at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com. Billy Simmonds
To plant a tree in memory of Billy Simmonds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.