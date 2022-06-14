Brad Spencer

HAMDEN — Bradley Keith Spencer, 47, of Hamden, originally from Wellston, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
He was born January 28, 1975 in Gallipolis, Ohio to Daniel Keith and Esther Ruth Sorrell Spencer. Brad was a 1993 graduate of Wellston High School and was employed at SCG Fields. He was a member of Brick Layers Local #45 from 1997 to 2010, the VFW Post 9092 Auxiliary in Wellston and the Sons of the American Legion Post 371 in Wellston.
Brad loved sports of all kinds and especially enjoyed watching his daughters play. He was always the life of the party and always had a smile on his face. He loved spending time with his family, friends and watching his Nascar races with Rosie on Sundays.
Brad is survived by his parents, Dan and Ruth Spencer of Wellston; his wife of 18 years, Christina Spencer of Hamden; daughters, Breanne Riley-Spencer of Athens, Sydney Spencer of Hamden, and Taylar Spencer of Hamden; four fur babies, Peanut, Carlos, Tig & Rocky; siblings, Melissa Hudson of Louisiana and Lesley (David) Norris of Wellston; mother-in-law, Shelley Jayjohn of Wellston; special friend whom he loved as a daughter, Emma Henry; nieces, Mackenzie Hudson of Louisiana, Lily Jayjohn of Wellston and Danyelle Jayjohn of Wellston; nephews, Spencer Hudson of Massachusetts, David Hudson of Louisiana, Trevor (Hannah) Norris of Jackson, David Norris of Wellston, Philip Jayjohn of Hamden and Gavin Combs of Wellston; along with his aunts and a host of friends. Brad was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Lee and Nannie Spencer; maternal grandparents, Herman and Ester Sorrell; father-in-law, Danny Jayjohn; and special friends, Mike Jordan and Tommy Rifle.
Calling hours will be Friday, June 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 18 at 1 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Jones officiating. Burial will be in Ridgewood Cemetery. Following the burial there will be a dinner at the Wellston VFW Post 9092.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
