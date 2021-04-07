Chillicothe - Bryan Keith Largent, 58, of Chillicothe, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was born August 31, 1962, in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Juanita Young Largent of Chillicothe and the late James Keith "Bill" Largent.
Bryan was a self-employed carpenter.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Whitney Lyn (Charles) Clark of Chillicothe, grandchildren, Chloe, Ryleigh, Grayson and Aiden and brother, Brent Michael Largent of Chillicothe.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Bryan Keith Largent to the charity of your choice.
Bryan Largent
